‘Cobra Kai’ Stars Tanner Buchanan & Mary Mouser Are Engaged

Getty Images

“Cobra Kai” stars Tanner Buchanan, 26, and Mary Mouser, 28, are making things official!

At a series finale event for the “Cobra Kai” on Wednesday night, the two confirmed their relationship, even kissing in front of the cameras!

Getty Images

According to the Netflix Instagram account, they are also engaged, flashing their matching rings, which were worn on that finger.

At the event, Tanner called Mouser “100%” a ride-or-die person while chatting with People magazine.

He went on, “But to be honest, literally everybody. There’s not one person that we don’t hang out with and have fun with, and we truly keep saying that we’re going to be around in each other’s lives forever. I don’t know how to explain it."

Tanner shared, “It’s just a really crazy, weird, cool family connection that we’ve built over the past seven and a half years, and none of us are ever not going to be in each other’s lives.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert recently spoke with Tanner and Mary as they promoted the final episodes of “Cobra Kai.”