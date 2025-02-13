Television February 13, 2025
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Mark Recalls Meeting Mina, Worries He May Be Naïve (Exclusive Clip)
“90 Day Fiancé” is back, and “Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek at new franchise couple Mark and Mina’s story.
In the clip, Mark, who is a pilot for private jets, shares how he first met Mina on a trip to Paris in 2019: “I walked into a restaurant and there was Mina and we kind of locked eyes. I don’t know why she was staring at me because she could probably pick any guy in the place.”
Despite their age difference— Mark is 58 and Mina is 35 — he noted, “What’s wild about that is that we still have that connection. But also, maybe I’m naïve. We’ll see.”
“90 Day Fiancé” airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.