Wendy Williams Claims She Lives Like a Prisoner: ‘I Want My Freedom Back’

Getty

Wendy Williams is speaking out about her current living conditions, and she wants her freedom!

The former talk show host, 60, was previously diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and moved to an assisted living facility in NYC. She insists she is not cognitively impaired and has been fighting a court-ordered guardianship.

During a new interview with TMZ’s Harvey Levin, Williams could be seen through a fifth-floor window as she spoke with Harvey over the phone from her room. She called her life “isolated.”

He asked her, “Are you allowed to go out?” and Wendy told him, “No. I am not allowed to go out,” adding, “I can call you, but you can’t call me.” She added her friends were not allowed to visit.

Williams told him, “In the last 30 days, I went out twice, for my teeth.”

Harvey told her, “I gotta say, even people who are in prison for murder get an hour a day outside and you've only been outside in fresh air twice in the last 30 days?”

She said, “Yes, yes, yes, yes.”

Wendy, who does not have access to the internet, later insisted, “This system has failed from top to bottom regarding this guardianship and everybody involved with that. The system’s failed. I want my freedom back — how about that!”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Harvey about Wendy and he shared, “My take is Wendy Williams is back to who she was.”

As for why she hasn’t been able to take control of the situation, Levin said, “She isn't because everything is stacked against her right now. She's dealing with a judge, a guardian, that have basically said, ‘You can't have visitors, nobody can call you, you can't have any internet.’ She is isolated, and at a point you surrender to that. Although she isn't now, she wants out of this thing.”

He also addressed her finances, saying, “I got to tell you, yes, she should have somebody handling her finances, and she agrees with that, so that nobody can take money from her… but that doesn't mean you lock somebody up.”

For more, watch "TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy" on Tubi.