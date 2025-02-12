Travis Kelce opened up to his brother Jason Kelce about his Super Bowl LIX loss and his future in the NFL on the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast.

The Kansas City Chiefs lost the big game to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22.

Travis said of the loss, “Just wasn’t our day. Couldn’t find a lick of momentum. I’m kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field.”

He added, “I love my teammates, I love my coaches. Chiefs Kingdom, I’m sorry for how it ended. I have a beautiful life, man… I wish I had made better decisions early on to help my guy Pat [Mahomes] out and help my team find that momentum and that confidence. But you know, I just have to tip my hat to the Eagles.”

The 35-year-old went on to address rumors he might retire. “I know everybody wants to know whether I am playing next year and right now I am just kicking everything down the road. I am kicking every can I can down the road. I am not making any crazy decisions, but right now the biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and being there for my coaches understanding there’s a lot that goes into this thing. I’ve been fortunate over the past five, six years, I’ve played more football than anybody.”

Trav pointed out that between the AFC Championships and Super Bowls, he’s playing more games than most players, saying it causes extra “wear and tear on your body.”

Kelce explained, “That process can be grueling. It can weigh on you. It can make you better and it can drive you crazy. Right now, it was one of those things where it was driving me crazy this year. It happens as you tail off towards the back nine of your career.”

After 12 years in the NFL, he said, “As you see yourself or feel yourself not having this success that you once used to have, it’s a tough pill to swallow. To not be there in the biggest moments, knowing your team is counting on you, those are all extremely hard things — it’s just a tough reality.”

The three-time Super Bowl champ, however, isn’t sure if he’s ready to retire. “I’m going to take some time to figure it out,” he said. “I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, it’s going to be something that — it’s a wholehearted decision.”

Travis insisted, “I’m not half-assing it. I’m fully here for them and I think I can play. It’s just whether or not I’m motivated or if it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility.”

His brother Jason could relate, after retiring from the Eagles last year.

Meanwhile, Travis is getting some support from his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift.

A source told Page Six that Swift is “comforting” Travis, adding, “Taylor knows Travis took this loss very hard, but she couldn’t be more proud of him regardless of the outcome.”

They are also reportedly “looking forward to enjoying some downtime” after his hard-fought NFL season and her globe-trotting Eras Tour.

The insider said, “They knew that Taylor’s Eras your would be wrapping in December and football season would be coming to an end now, so they had planned for this time to focus on some alone time to just be together.”