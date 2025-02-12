Getty Images

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp shared some unexpected news about her health on Wednesday.

Mellencamp took to Instagram to reveal that she was hospitalized and undergoing surgery to remove brain tumors.

On her Instagram Story, she wrote, “For the last several weeks I’ve been dealing with severe debilitating headaches. Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.”

Teddi revealed, “After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months.”

“I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health,” Mellencamp went on. “Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey.”

Teddi also posted a pic of herself in the hospital and a video of her getting hair shaved off before the surgery.

Just days ago, Mellencamp showed no signs of trouble, attending Madden Bowl in New Orleans to celebrate the Super Bowl LIX weekend.

Over the years, Teddi has been open about her battle with melanoma, sharing every step of her journey to bring awareness.

A year ago, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Teddi, who had revealed that her melanoma had returned.

She said, “This most recent one, when they checked it, they did a little biopsy, it came back. I had the wide excision surgery again and then the margins weren’t clear.”

At the time, she was shocked to be “turned down for life insurance.”