Sutton Stracke Reacts to Tamra Judge Calling Mom New ‘Villain’ of 'RHOBH' (Exclusive)

Sutton Stracke has had an “emotional” season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Sutton, who reacted to “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge calling her mom Reba “the new villain” of “RHOBH.”

She commented, “I'm ignoring that. She doesn't know my mother.”

Sutton is used to getting comments, but she said it was very "vulnerable" introducing her family on TV. She noted, "It's very real, and I guess just to people out there to remember, you know, these are just real people and to be kind."

This season, Stracke is healing old wounds by taking Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards with her on a trip to her hometown of Augusta, Georgia, to meet Reba and visit her childhood home, where her father took his own life.

She said, “I've been prepping emotionally to even talk about this because it's one thing to live it and then another thing to watch it and then the third thing to talk about it again — so, yeah, it was an emotional season for me, and I think because my family had such an intense, awful, tragic death with my father killing himself, my mother really retreated a little bit… You miss that mother dynamic, but she's a great mother. She's just different. She's a different mother.”

The show brought Sutton and her mom closer! She explained, “This is what I love about this show — it actually healed my relationship with my mother, and I went to Augusta with that intent and didn't know what the outcome was. I really didn't know what was going to happen, and it ended so well and it's gotten better and better and better, and now my mom and I talk about things all the time.”

Stracke went on, “It was important that I was able to be heartfelt with my mother and tell her what I needed from her.”

As for her time in Augusta, Sutton admitted, “It was tough, you know? My father shot himself in the backyard, so that was one thing, but my brother and his family moved into our family house a few years after and my niece died in that house when she was 13, so there were two deaths in that house, but there was so much happiness in that house. he family that lives there now, they have nine grandchildren, and there's just fun and laughter and joy. It just makes me happy.”

She was also happy that Garcelle and Kyle were there with her, saying, “Having Garcelle and Kyle with me… we all felt it… There was this, like, energy in the house, and they were emotional. We all got so emotional, but it was good. I left that house happy and joyful and smiling.”

Of their friendships, Sutton said, “Garcelle and I have been thick as thieves now for five years. She's one of my closest-knit friends that I have. Kyle and I [had] a roller coaster, a ride of a friendship, but we are always going to be friends… She's a really special person and she's a good friend. People say, ‘Oh, Kyle's not your friend.’ Yes, she is, yes, she is, that's why I wanted her to come to Augusta with me.”