‘Secret Life of Mormon Wives’ Stars Jennifer & Zac Affleck Expecting Baby #3

Jennifer Affleck is going to be a mom again!

The star of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” and her husband Zac Affleck are expecting their third child. See her baby bump!

They shared the happy news with People magazine, revealing the pregnancy was unexpected.

"I was a few days late, and while it was a surprise, we both had a feeling there was another baby waiting for us," Jennifer said. "We were very excited, there were a lot of emotions after a very crazy year!"

The Afflecks are already the parents of Nora, 3, and Lucas, 1, who they said are “beyond excited” about the new addition.

Jennifer said Nora “really wants it to be a girl,” and the reality star thinks she might get her wish.

"I have a strong feeling it’s a girl," the 25-year-old said. "I’ve dreamed about this little girl for a while now, and I truly believe she’s the one I’m carrying."

The pregnancy hasn’t been easy. Jennifer called the first trimester “challenging, mentally and physically.”

She had “all the symptoms,” from nausea to vomiting to fatigue to mood swings.

"I thought having two kids back-to-back was tough, but this has taken things to a whole new level,” she said. “With the stress of work, motherhood, and the challenges that come with pregnancy, it's been a lot. On top of that, I had some strong cravings and aversions — all I wanted was pho and limes with salt!"

Looking ahead she shared, "I hope for a happy and healthy delivery. I’m aiming for an unmedicated and natural birth, something I’ve been preparing for and working towards. I never thought I would take this path, but I want to prove to myself how strong I am and what my body is capable of.”

Jennifer went on, "I couldn’t have navigated this chapter of life without the support of my family, my therapist, and God!"

Affleck also confirmed they will return for Season 2 of Hulu’s “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”