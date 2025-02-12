Police Probe Possible Murder-Suicide in Deaths of Callum Kerr’s Mom & Stepdad

Instagram

“Virgin River” actor Callum Kerr’s mom and stepdad were found dead Thursday at their home in France, and now their causes of death have been released.

According to the BBC, French prosecutors released a statement saying Dawn Searle, 56, died from "multiple blows to the head with a blunt and sharp-edged object.”

She was reportedly found partially undressed in front of the couple’s home next to a box of jewelry at 12:27 p.m.. She had suffered “a severe head wound,” but “no object or weapon capable of causing the injuries was found.”

Fire fighters found her husband Andrew Searle, 62, at the back of the house. The prosecutors office reports he died by hanging and had “no visible defensive wounds.”

The statement noted, “The investigation is ongoing, particularly to determine whether the tragedy resulted from a domestic crime followed by suicide or involved a third party."

Cash was found on the couple’s bed, and it appeared the home had been “searched superficially.”

Toxicology reports by the Toulouse police are also underway.

Following Dawn and Andrew’s deaths, their children released a statement on Instagram that said, “At this time, Callum Kerr and Amanda Kerr are grieving the loss of their mother, Dawn Searle (née Smith, Kerr), while Tom Searle and Ella Searle are mourning the loss of their father, Andrew Searle.”

“No family member is available for media interviews or comments. We kindly request that their privacy be respected during this difficult period. We will provide updates as appropriate. Thank you for your understanding.”