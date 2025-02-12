Christy Carlson Romano Has Bullet Fragment Lodged in Skull After Freak Accident

Getty Images

Disney Channel alum Christy Carlson Romano, 40, is lucky to be alive after being shot in the face days ago.

Last week, Romano took husband Brendan Rooney to “shoot clay pigeons” to celebrate his 42nd birthday. During the trip, she was accidentally shot in the face by another party, who “fired in the wrong direction.”

Over the weekend, she shared on Instagram, “I was hit in 5 places, one was less than an inch from hitting me directly in my right eye. Unfortunately a fragment got lodged behind my eye and it is too risky to remove surgically at this time. Doctors will continue to monitor me (I can see normally at the moment)."

On Monday, Romano posted a video on Instagram, writing, “The lead fragment must remain in place, as surgically removing it could leave me blind. I should fully recover with no issues at all, though I may never be able to get an MRI again.”

Instagram

“The shot fragment in my forehead is lodged in my skull and doctors have decided to leave it, as it will accelerate the healing process,” Christy Carlson explained.

In another video, Romano revealed that the fragment was “deep enough” in her skull that it “won’t move on its own.”

As for the fragment lodged behind her eye, Christy Carlson said, “It struck my cheek bone which stopped it from entering my brain.”

Despite the terrifying ordeal, Romano is “grateful” that things weren't worse!

She said in her first video about the incident, “I saw my life flash before my eyes and I’m telling you, hug the people around you every chance you can. Life can change in an instant. 🙏.”