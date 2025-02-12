Celebrity News February 12, 2025
Cher & Alicia Keys Headline Love Rocks Benefit Concert
Cher, Alicia Keys, and Kate Hudson are bringing some women power to the Love Rocks NYC benefit concert.
On Wednesday, the full lineup for the concert was announced.
Other big names who will be taking part in the benefit include Beck, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Dave Stewart, Eurythmics feat. Vanessa Amorosi, Eric Burton of Black Pumas, Grace Bowers, Jesse Malin, Luke Spiller, Mavis Staples, Michael McDonald, Peter Frampton, the War and Treaty, and Trey Anastasio.
Amy Schumer, Tracy Morgan, Alex Edelman, and Susie Essman have signed on as presenters for the benefit, which is honoring God’s Love We Deliver.
In a statement, Terrence Meck, Preseident and CEO of God’s Love We Deliver, said, “As we prepare for the 9th Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC concert, we’re reminded of the power of music and community to create change. This year is especially meaningful as God’s Love We Deliver celebrates having delivered more than 40 million meals since our founding in 1985. We are so proud of our work nourishing our neighbors affected by severe and chronic illness, and we are grateful to Love Rocks NYC for the visibility and funds it raises for God’s Love We Deliver."
The concert is taking place March 6 at Beacon Theatre.