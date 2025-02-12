Cher & Alicia Keys Headline Love Rocks Benefit Concert

In a statement, Terrence Meck, Preseident and CEO of God’s Love We Deliver, said, “As we prepare for the 9th Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC concert, we’re reminded of the power of music and community to create change. This year is especially meaningful as God’s Love We Deliver celebrates having delivered more than 40 million meals since our founding in 1985. We are so proud of our work nourishing our neighbors affected by severe and chronic illness, and we are grateful to Love Rocks NYC for the visibility and funds it raises for God’s Love We Deliver."