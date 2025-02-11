CBS News

Stephen “tWitch” Boss was a dynamic, dancing superstar and Ellen DeGeneres’ DJ and executive producer on TV, and he appeared to have the perfect home life with wife Allison Holker on Instagram.

In December 2022, however, he tragically took his own life.

Now, after Allison released her controversial tell-all memoir “This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light,” retelling their final days together, tWitch’s mother Connie Alexander Boss and brother Dré Rose are speaking to Gayle King in an exclusive interview with “CBS Mornings.”

At the time of the interview, excerpts from Allison’s memoir had been published by People magazine, and Connie and Dré address the allegations that tWitch used drugs and that he alluded to possible past sexual abuse in his journals.

Gayle made it clear on the show that she was not interested in a “let’s trash Allison interview,” but rather to give the family a voice after they kept quiet for two years.

Connie revealed the fracture in their relationship started when Allison asked the family to sign a nondisclosure agreement three days after Stephen died, over concerns of news and pictures being leaked. If they didn’t sign, Connie said she would have been banned from the funeral.

The grieving mother, who signed a revised NDA, explained, “To make me sign a document to see the child I brought into this world… I can’t even put into words.”

She said she “truly understands” not wanting information and photos leaked, but added, “I guess my issue with it is that we are a family. I'm his mother. What did you honestly think I was going to do?"

In Allison’s book, she paints a picture of her late husband’s mental health issues and drug use. However, the autopsy found no trace of drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

Rose addressed Allison’s claims in her book she found a “cornucopia” of unfamiliar drugs in the closet after his death.

"I knew that recreationally he's used or tried things. That wasn't a shock to me,” Dré said. “This cornucopia of drugs, that had to be Googled … We don't know anything to be true … It's someone else's version, and if that is the truth, there could have been a better way to bring that to the family."

As for the sexual abuse allegations, Connie said she was never aware of the claims.

Rose added, "That was new. It was a shock to me, it was a shock to our father. Because when that comes up, it’s like, ‘Well, hold on. A male figure.’ So now you have our family looking at each other like, ‘Well, what happened?’ And we didn’t know anything happened of that nature."

He acknowledged, "I think there are things that she knows that we didn't know, but also know that there are things about him that she didn't know.”

Dré went on to explain that Stephen turned to him when he was battling imposter syndrome, because Boss couldn’t talk about it with Holker.

Rose explained, "So in my opinion, our conversation that he had with me, he felt silenced, like he couldn't get it out [at home].”

King asked, "He felt silenced in his own home?" and Dré went on, "Yes, often. Often. And he loved his wife, he loved his kids. He would definitely give them his last. But in any situation in which you can’t have a conversation and get resolve, it becomes one-sided."

Rose continued, "And I believe, ’cause you asked about their relationship, I can say that there’s many conversations that there’s no resolve. But he would always say to me, ‘This is life. The lights are on.’"

Holker, who has received backlash over her book, said in a statement, obtained by “CBS Mornings,” that she wanted to share Boss’ story to help others.

Rose told King, "If that is what you want to convey or share to the public, bringing up someone's journal entries, that's not how you expose it. There could have been, 'Hey, this is my experience and I wanna let people know what to look for.’ But to use my brother's name and make it seem like he had this serious addiction problem and this sexual abuse allegation, that could have been true, that could have been true, but that isn't — I don't think that's the reason why my brother isn't here today."

King asked why Dré thinks his brother isn’t here today, and he replied, “I think that’s a question for Allison. I think she knows more than us because she was there. She knows his last known whereabouts. She knows the last conversation they had.”

Gayle asked what can be done to heal this family, and Connie replied, “Extend the offer for conversation.”

Dré added, “I feel like we’ve extended our hand the past two years… Many messages and phone calls have been left unread or not acknowledged.”

He said if Allison wants to embody Stephen’s “kindness and love,” then she should, “Give that light to his family. You want to help people? Help his family heal, because we are going through it as well.”

After reading the book, Connie told “CBS Mornings” in a statement, “Devastated does not begin to describe my pain. I am blindsided and heartbroken by the cruel, reckless implications in her book, which not only dishonor my son’s memory but also inflict irreparable harm on our grieving family.”

Allison also told the show, “Connie has and will continue to be a positive and loving figure in Maddox and Zaia’s lives. From Grandparents Day at school to family lunches, ice cream dates, and Cameron’s video game meetups with Maddox. We hope to continue these family traditions over the years and work together to keep Stephen’s memory alive.”

“Extra” also spoke with Gayle about the interview, who said of the family learning things about Boss through the media, “It was a problem for the family to hear what they were hearing for the first time in a People magazine article.”

She added, “I think they were very hurt… to be honest with you. They were very hurt. This is their pain speaking and hoping that Allison will receive it in the spirit in which it was given.”