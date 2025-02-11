Sabrina Carpenter Stuns on 'Vogue' in Madonna Homage... and the Queen Approves!

Steven Meisel/Vogue & Instagram

Sabrina Carpenter wowed fans with her new Vogue cover feature, which ushers in her bombshell era!

In sultry images by Steven Meisel, the Grammy winner oozes glamour, harkening back to a series of images Meisel shot of Madonna in 1990 and 1991, particularly a Vanity Fair spread that was itself a nod to Marilyn Monroe.

Getty Images

"Espresso" yourself, indeed!

Fans weren't the only ones who noticed the resemblance to Madonna — the Queen of Pop herself liked Sabrina's Instagram post revealing the cover and commented approvingly, "Is this a Valentines present to me?"

Steven Meisel/Vogue

In the article, by Abby Aguirre, the 25-year-old's meteoric rise to fame — from Disney kid to pop princess — is dissected, including her penchant for paying tribute to artists who came before her. Her Short n' Sweet tour, which hits the U.K. and Europe in the spring, has touches of Cher, ABBA, and Marilyn Monroe, while her recent Grammys performance was a wink at a number from a 1970s Goldie Hawn TV special and her ice-blue after-party look was inspired by a gown worn by Shirley MacLaine in the 1964 film "What a Way to Go!"

Still, Sabrina and her tour are "absolutely me," she says. “It’s interesting because I’m able to dress in this way where you would kind of expect to hear like a voice from the ’60s. But then, when I’m speaking to the audience, I’m just myself.”

Steven Meisel/Vogue

Carpenter says of her “Short n’ Sweet” album, "I remember feeling inspired by images of women that felt very strong and hyperfeminine. And then being like: ‘If only she said what she was actually thinking.’”

Surprisingly, Sabrina reveals that when she's just being herself and isn't on magazine covers or onstage, she doesn't always have such a hard time blending in. "I dress like a little boy for most of the day, if I’m trying to hide,” she admitted. “They don’t even know it’s me and I’ll be standing right behind them.”