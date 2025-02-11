Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Ralph Macchio is ready to wrap up “Cobra Kai” with the third and final part of Season 6.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Ralph, who said he's learned that it’s always more a “see you later” rather than a goodbye.

Ralph teased that the last episodes really “nail it,” saying, “It feels like a big fat ’80s ‘Karate Kid’ movie in the end. It’s that wish fulfillment, that aspiration. It’s the fan service in a good way, like the movies we used to see, getting all the goosebumps and the tears and the feels and the cheers. I can’t wait to get the reaction from the world.”

Macchio felt it was time to close the chapter on the series, saying, “I felt like if we push the story in another 10 episodes, we’d really start undercutting the integrity of what we were able to do.”

Ralph also opened up about the upcoming “Karate Kid: Legends” movie with Jackie Chan, which he called “super exciting” and follows another kid with many of the same themes.

Without revealing too much, Macchio shared, “It’s a new chapter in the grand universe… years after the events of ‘Cobra Kai.’”

Ralph reflected on what he’ll miss most about “Cobra Kai,” including the journey he and William Zabka have gone on together, both on-screen and off.

He added, “I would say, playing some of these scenes with Mary Mouser, who plays my daughter.”

“You’re a parent for life. My kids are in their early 30s, late 20s, but there are certain chapters that are over and I miss them. It’s knowing that that chapter is done, so there’s a little bit of melancholy,” Ralph explained.

“There’s also a great deal of pride. I feel I’ve been a good parent to my kids and they’ve been good kids to me and I feel that same way in a mirror effect with the young cast of ‘Cobra Kai.’”

Macchio didn’t forget Zabka, saying, “What a journey we’ve been on for 41 years, and that we were nemesis… rivals and now we’re best friends, not only on-screen but off.”

Ralph praised William for his “dedication” and “integrity” while playing Johnny Lawrence.

Melvin also chatted with the young cast of "Cobra Kai," who weighed in on the final episodes. Watch below!