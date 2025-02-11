Patrick Schwarzenegger on Family’s Support at ‘White Lotus’ Premiere (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Patrick Schwarzenegger spoke to “Extra” at the Season 3 premiere of “The White Lotus” in L.A.

It was a family affair, as he posed on the carpet with fiancée Abby Champion, dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, mom Maria Shriver, sister Katherine Schwarzenegger and brother-in-law Chris Pratt.

“My whole family is here, yes, everybody — sister, fiancée, brother-in-law, mom, dad, everyone — so it is great.”

He also raved about working with series creator Mike White, saying, “It's a dream come true to work with a director that is the creator, the writer, who is collaborative, that has an acting background. This show is so meaningful to me. I was a huge fan of him and the show.”

Plus, he teased his character Saxon is a “southern finance guy that is a total flirt and works for his dad and... you’ll find out more.”

“Extra” also caught up with Patrick’s co-stars Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood, who play a couple on the show.

Goggins raved about getting to work with Wood and friends including Leslie Bibb, Parker Posey and Michelle Monaghan. He teased that the new season is “transcendent,” and spoke about his character Rick, who is angry and running from his past when he travels to Thailand looking for answers. Watch!

Aimee Lou gushed about how fun it was working with Walton, and said every day felt like an adventure. She also teased that the new season is more “melancholy” and is about life and death as well as fate versus free will.