‘OITNB’ Star Jackie Cruz Expecting Baby #3 — See Her Bare Bump!

Getty Images

“Orange Is the New Black” alum Jackie Cruz, 38, has another baby on the way!

Cruz is expecting her third child with husband Fernando Garcia.

Over the weekend, Jackie bared her bump at COSF's Aspen Snow Ball Gala in Aspen.

Cruz and Garcia are also the parents of twins, who are now 2.

At the event, Jackie told Page Six that she’s been living in Mexico, but is coming back to Hollywood for several projects, including “Woozy” and Lifetime movie “Husband, Father, Killer.”

The gala raised over $3 million for the Children’s Oncology Support Fund.

Other big names to attend include Jay Leno, Christie Brinkley, Robin Thicke and Zara Larsson.

Before the event, Jackie announced her pregnancy with a video of herself walking in the hallway of a hotel. She wrote on Instagram, “What makes me confident… this love growing inside me♥️.”

In March 2022, Cruz welcomed her twins.