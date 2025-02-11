Kerry Washington on Valentine’s Day Plans & Joining Ben Affleck Thriller (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kerry Washington attended the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday.

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman spoke with Kerry, who raved over how Michael’s clothes are “truly timeless” and said her wardrobe must-haves are her engagement and wedding rings.

Kerry dished on Valentine’s Day plans, saying that she’ll celebrate “probably with the family.”

She elaborated, “Doing something casual and fun. I like to let my kids know how loved they are on Valentine’s Day, not just my husband… There’s enough love to go around.”

Washington recently signed on for Ben Affleck’s Netflix thriller “Animals” with Gillian Anderson and Steven Yeun.

She said, “It’s really exciting, because the last time that Gillian and I worked together was on ‘Last King of Scotland’ [in 2006]. That’s the last project that we did together, so this is a really exciting reunion.”

Another upcoming project for Kerry is “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,” which is out in the “fall of this year.”