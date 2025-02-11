Brad Pitt’s ‘Secret Nod’ to GF Ines de Ramon During Super Bowl Ad

FOX NFL

Brad Pitt paid tribute to his girlfriend Ines de Ramon during his Super Bowl commercial.

Pitt urged unity in a touching TV spot that aired during FOX's pre-game show ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl, referencing disasters in North Carolina and California to hammer the message home.

Brad went casual for the shoot, wearing khaki pants, a cozy tan button-down shirt over an ivory T-shirt, and white sneakers, as he walked around L.A.’s famous Bradbury Building.

It was his accessories — two gold necklaces — that were a “secret nod” to Ines.

A source told DailyMail.com they were a gift from de Ramon. “The gold necklaces were a secret nod to the love of his life, Ines. He loves her and wanted to wear those necklaces in the commercial to show his devotion.”

The site says they were 14k yellow gold chains from the jewelry company Ines works for, Anita Ko.

Pitt has been dating de Ramon since 2022, following his split with Angelina Jolie in 2016.

Meanwhile, Pitt’s Super Bowl spot was about all about “lifting others” and “shared purpose.”

A scruffy Pitt said in the ad, which highlighted rebuilding after Hurricane Helene and the L.A. wildfires, “By lifting others, that’s how we rise up. We, the people. Today we come together, not just these players and coaches or these teams and sides. We, all of us, the dreamers, the warriors, the builders and believers.”

He continued, “Brought together to celebrate our greatest game, the game that teaches us what we can achieve when we gather together in a that most American of formations, the one most fundamental to every play call in every game, the huddle. Think about it. When we are bound by a common goal, we have reached heights, authored achievements, pushed progress, not alone but together, in ways that have lifted the world and one another.

“The huddle is a metaphor for our history, for the power found in our shared purpose," he went on. "It’s in the will to imagine flight and then soar skyward. They change the course of human history and the courage to fight and defeat the enemy. It’s in our collective spirit, not just in the highest times, but in the hardest, in the darkness and the trouble and the struggle.”

"What did we overcome? When did we grow? How did we rise? The only way — together. Isn't that union at the core of this day, and this glorious, chaotic, exasperating experiment that is us? As we convene with our circles today, as we witness a piece of our culture play out, we honor the way these players compete so their teams might prevail," he continued.