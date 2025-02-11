‘Ally McBeal’ Star Greg Germann & Wife Martha Champlin Split

Getty Images

“Ally McBeal” actor Greg Germann has called it quits with wife Martha Champlin.

Germann filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, Greg cited irreconcilable differences and listed their date of separation as March 3, 2024.

Greg is requesting that spousal support not be given to Martha and their shared home to be divided up equally.

He is also asking that everything else be treated as separate property.

Germann and Champlin have no children together, which would make things less complicated.

Greg was last spotted with his wedding ring at the 2023 Emmy Awards last year.

They made their last red-carpet appearance together as a couple at the 2022 Race to Erase MS event.