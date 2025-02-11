A$AP Rocky Declines to Testify in Assault Case

Getty Images

On Tuesday morning, A$AP Rocky told the judge in his assault case that he was waiving his right to testify.

Before the trial began, Rocky pleaded not guilty to two felonies charged related to an incident in which he allegedly pulled a gun and fired toward former childhood friend Terell Ephron aka A$AP Relli. If convicted, he faces up to 24 years behind bars.

When a judge asked him if he knew what was at stake if he opted not to take the stand, the rapper said, “I do, in fact.”

The judge emphasized, “It's totally your decision to either get on the stand or waive your right to testify and not testify.”

Earlier in the day, Rocky stayed mum about possibly taking the stand as he was bombarded by cameras on the way to the courthouse.

A$AP Rocky was never legally required to take the stand, but a the potential for a damaging cross-examination may have proven too risky for the defense!

The prosecution spent Monday night preparing for Rocky’s potential pivotal testimony after the surprising testimony from his tour manager Lou Levin, who testified that the rapper carried around a prop gun after a stalker gained access into his home.

According to Levin, the prop gun used in the alleged shooting was taken from the music video for Rocky’s song “D.M.B.”

Levin testified that he was given the prop gun after the alleged shooting and returned it to the co-director of the music video in New York.

Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney John Lewin cross-examined Levin, asking, “And you understand that if it’s a prop gun the defendant cannot be guilty of the charges because it’s not a real gun. You understand that, correct?”