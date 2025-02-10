Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Watch Cost a Staggering Amount

Getty Images

Tom Brady brought the bling to the 2025 Super Bowl!

The seven-time Super Bowl champ was turning heads with a Jacob & Co Yellow Sapphire Caviar Tourbillon that retails for a whopping $740,000.

According to the brand’s website, the watch is inspired by a tin of caviar and “entirely covered” in baguette cut gems in an invisible setting to “recreate the smooth surface of caviar.”

The site adds, “The 47-mm case is covered in 224 baguette-cut gems. The crown contains 16 more and a large rose-cut gem. The large dial is made of a series of concentric rows of 130 baguette-cut gems. White diamonds. Emeralds. Rubies. Blue, icy blue, yellow, pink or orange sapphires. Emeralds. Rubies. Tsavorites. A camouflage-type or rainbow color arrangement. Caviar Tourbillon is 424 gems exploding with light.”

Brady, 47, was at the game in New Orleans to make his Super Bowl commentary debut with Fox Sports.

Before the game, “Extra’s” Jenny Taft spoke with Tom’s friend and former teammate Rob Gronkowski.

He shared, “I love Tom, and I'm so glad that he joined the FOX team. It's just amazing to have one of my teammates here that I play with, and not just one of them as well, I also got Julian Edelman here as well. Those two around me make me feel comfortable. They make me feel like myself, and that's why I appreciate them so much, and it just feels so good to go on air with them or just to see them by my side. We have each other's backs. We have each other's support.”