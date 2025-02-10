“The Bachelor” alum Tia Booth is a mom again!

Booth welcomed her second child with husband Taylor Mock.

Along with a video of her giving birth to their daughter, she wrote on Instagram, “2/5/25🤍.”

Tia and Taylor are also parents to Tatum, 2.

The couple announced her pregnancy in August.

Along with a video, she wrote on Instagram , “BIG BROTHER TATUM.”

The video features Tia and Taylor spending time with Tatum outside.

Tia and Taylor tied the knot in Nashville in 2023, almost a year after welcoming Tatum.

In December 2022, Tia announced Tatum’s arrival on Instagram. She gushed, “Best day of our lives.”