Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News February 10, 2025

Tia Booth & Taylor Mock Welcome Baby #2

“The Bachelor” alum Tia Booth is a mom again!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Booth welcomed her second child with husband Taylor Mock.

Along with a video of her giving birth to their daughter, she wrote on Instagram, “2/5/25🤍.”

Tia and Taylor are also parents to Tatum, 2.

The couple announced her pregnancy in August.

Along with a video, she wrote on Instagram, “BIG BROTHER TATUM.”

The video features Tia and Taylor spending time with Tatum outside.

Tia and Taylor tied the knot in Nashville in 2023, almost a year after welcoming Tatum.

In December 2022, Tia announced Tatum’s arrival on Instagram. She gushed, “Best day of our lives.”

Tia appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of “The Bachelor.”

2025 Star Babies View Gallery
#BabyNews #CelebrityNews #TrendingStories

More in Celebrity News