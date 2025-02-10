Celebrity News February 10, 2025
Tia Booth & Taylor Mock Welcome Baby #2
“The Bachelor” alum Tia Booth is a mom again!
Booth welcomed her second child with husband Taylor Mock.
Along with a video of her giving birth to their daughter, she wrote on Instagram, “2/5/25🤍.”
Tia and Taylor are also parents to Tatum, 2.
The couple announced her pregnancy in August.
Along with a video, she wrote on Instagram, “BIG BROTHER TATUM.”
The video features Tia and Taylor spending time with Tatum outside.
Tia and Taylor tied the knot in Nashville in 2023, almost a year after welcoming Tatum.
In December 2022, Tia announced Tatum’s arrival on Instagram. She gushed, “Best day of our lives.”
Tia appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of “The Bachelor.”