Celebrity News February 10, 2025
‘Street Fighter’ Actor Peter Navy Tuiasosopo Dead at 61
Veteran actor Peter Navy Tuiasosopo has died at the age of 61.
Tuiasosopo’s son Manoah revealed to TMZ that he died of heart complications on Monday morning in Phoenix, Arizona.
In a statement on Facebook, Manoah said, “With a heavy heart, my family and I want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Our father Peter N. Tuiasosopo passed away this morning at 3:16 am. My dad lived an amazing life and in no way does his impact stop here ... His strength, love, compassion, and kindness will forever be felt.”
Tuiasosopo, who got his first acting credits in 1991, has been seen in movies like “12 Rounds,” “Batman & Robin,” “BASEketball,” “Street Fighter,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” “The Scorpion King,” and “Fast and Furious.”
Some of his TV credits include “NCIS,” “Magnum, P.I.,” “New Girl,” “Ray Donovan,” and “black-ish.”