The Jeep Brand/Atiba Jefferson/Mega Agency

Harrison Ford has played many heroes, from Han Solo to Indiana Jones, and now, he's a pitchman for Jeep in a two-minute spot that premiered during Super Bowl LIX.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Harrison, who recited an essay about freedom in one of the most talked-about commercials this year.

Ford said, “The kind of energy of the typical Super Bowl commercial is, ‘Hey, come look at me,’ and this one is more, ‘Hey, you got a moment?’”

During his career, Harrison has shot a commercial every once in a while, but he noted it’s “rare.”

As for how Jeep enticed him, Ford shared, “They came up with a story that I felt comfortable telling.”

Harrison shared some screen time with a dog, but there’s a story about his co-star!

He commented, “Casting is everything, and the first dog was a young dog and was too nervous, shaking!”

When Terri asked if the dog was nervous to work with Harrison, he stayed humble, saying, “To work with anyone!”

He pointed out that the dog ran away after the director came to meet it.

A constant in Harrison’s life is his wife of 14 years, Calista Flockhart.

Harrison said he has already “made [his] plans” for Valentine’s Day with Calista, saying, “They will be executed.”

He hopes she’ll be impressed.

Another impressive thing… Harrison's upcoming Marvel debut in “Captain America: Brave New World"!

In the movie, Harrison plays President Thaddeus Ross, who becomes Red Hulk.