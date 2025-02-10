Charles Fazzino’s 3D Artwork Paying Homage to Super Bowl & LAFD Being Auctioned Off for Charity

Artist Charles Fazzino has been creating Super Bowl art for the NFL for 25 years, creating each city using his signature 3D style.

Fazzino told “Extra,” “Every year the Super Bowl is in a different city, so it allows me this freedom to paint the city.”

Super Bowl LIX is no different, except that Charles has created an additional piece to raise money for the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

He said he was “devastated” by the “horrible” fires and wanted to do something pay “homage.”

The custom piece features Caesars Superdome and New Orleans, where the game took place, with a banner across the stadium that reads, “Thank you LAFD.”

Eagle-eyed fans will also spot a nod to our own show, “Extra,” in the colorful scene.

Charles went on to share his process, “I make handmade prints. They are all cut out, then they are all assembled all by hand. So, it is a whole process, from drawing and printing and then the final product.”