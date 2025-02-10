Baylen & BF Colin Clash Amid Move-In in ‘Baylen Out Loud’ Teaser

Check out the new midseason supertease for “Baylen Out Loud,” which follows Baylen Dupree, a vibrant and resilient 22-year-old with Tourette syndrome, as she navigates the challenges of becoming an independent adult.

In the teaser, we see Baylen touring apartments with her boyfriend Colin. Her parents have concerns because of her tics. While viewing one pad, her mom sees a deck and says, “That balcony situation; hard no for me.”

Baylen explains in a confessional, “My parents are still worried about my safety because of my tics.”

Cut to Baylen telling her mom that for the next apartment, “Just me and Colin are going to look at it.”

Once they do find a place, there are still some bumps in the road.

Baylen and Colin clash on her birthday after issues with him arranging the couch delivery.

She explains, “Colin was supposed to be handling everything for a new couch to be delivered and they're outside right now. I've called Colin four times.”

When she sees Colin later on, she’s upset, telling him, “It’s my birthday. All I wanted was help with the f**king couch.”

He gets upset and walks away, saying, “I don’t even want to be here.”