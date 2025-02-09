Tom Cruise Opens Super Bowl with Video Hyping Both Teams: 'Win Here, Be Remembered Forever'

FOX

Tom Cruise appeared in a pre-recorded introduction of Super Bowl LIX airing on FOX Sunday evening, hyping up both teams and giving several players — including Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift — the spotlight.

Cruise showed up in the dramatic spot in silhouette before talking about "the long, winding road" that has led us to the big game.

"There's always new heights waiting to be reached," he said, underscoring how the players must endure so much at this stage of their careers. "Stepping into the unknown, being first, it comes with unbelievable pressure."

At this point, several star players, including the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, were shown surrounded by microphones.

"A lot of people see you guys as the villain," a sports reporter's voice echoed over the scenes.

Cruise went on to praise the players, who he said "have worked and dedicated their entire lives for today."

Triumphant scenes played as Cruise pointed out that the Kansas City Chiefs had the opportunity to win a third consecutive Super Bowl — an unprecedented achievement — and that the Eagles were returning to "finish the job."

During the sequences, Chiefs player Kelce and Swift were shown kissing in footage from a prior game, a quick flash among many other highlights from both teams' seasons.