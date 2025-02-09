Lady Gaga Belts 'Hold My Hand' Before Super Bowl as a Tribute to NOLA Terror Victims

FOX

Lady Gaga sang her "Top Gun: Maverick" theme song "Hold My Hand" ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl as part of a segment intended to honor the victims of the January 1 New Orleans terror attack.

The 4:35 piece began with Michael Strahan and Tom Brady walking on Bourbon Street, reminding viewers of the terror attack, and promising that Americans "never let evil win."

Joined by others in "NOLA STRONG" and similar shirts, they finished their short intro as the camera panned to Gaga, platinum blonde and all in white, singing and playing her song on a piano in the middle of the street, surrounded by law enforcement, military, and average New Orleans citizens.

The moving performance ended with Strahan and Brady moving in closer to her and welcoming viewers to Super Bowl LIX.

At that point, Gaga threw kisses to her applauding audience.