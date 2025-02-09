Brad Pitt Urges American Unity in Pre-Super Bowl TV Ad

PSA

Brad Pitt urged unity in a touching TV spot that aired during FOX's pre-game show ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl, referencing disasters in North Carolina and California to hammer the message home.

“By lifting others, that’s how we rise up. We, the people. Today we come together, not just these players and coaches or these teams and sides. We, all of us, the dreamers, the warriors, the builders and believers,” a scruffy Pitt said in the ad, which highlighted rebuilding after Hurricane Helene and the L.A. wildfires.

“Brought together to celebrate our greatest game, the game that teaches us what we can achieve when we gather together in a that most American of formations, the one most fundamental to every play call in every game, the huddle. Think about it. When we are bound by a common goal, we have reached heights, authored achievements, pushed progress, not alone but together, in ways that have lifted the world and one another.”

“The huddle is a metaphor for our history, for the power found in our shared purpose," he went on. "It’s in the will to imagine flight and then soar skyward. They change the course of human history and the courage to fight and defeat the enemy. It’s in our collective spirit, not just in the highest times, but in the hardest, in the darkness and the trouble and the struggle.”

"What did we overcome? When did we grow? How did we rise? The only way — together. Isn't that union at the core of this day, and this glorious, chaotic, exasperating experiment that is us? As we convene with our circles today, as we witness a piece of our culture play out, we honor the way these players compete so their teams might prevail," he continued.

"Today, we celebrate the urgency of now, the thrill of what's next, the glory of this game. And we do it as one. It's time, America, to huddle up. It's time for the Super Bowl."

Sunday's Super Bowl sees a rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.