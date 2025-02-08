Demi Moore & John Stamos Have a 'General Hospital' Reunion at the AARP Awards!

Getty Images

Just what the doctor ordered — a familiar face!

At AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards on Saturday, former "General Hospital" co-stars Demi Moore and John Stamos warmly greeted each other on the red carpet.

Both actors had major early breaks in their careers when they were signed to contracts on the iconic hospital-based soap, with Demi playing Jackie Templeton and John playing Blackie Parrish from 1982-1984.

After Demi, 62, and John, 61, posed happily on the carpet, they had a chance to hug it out onstage when John had the honor of presenting Demi with the award for Best Actress for her work in the body-horror sensation "The Substance."

She said in her acceptance speech, “I hope that this film and this moment serves as a reminder that we don't fade."

According to EOnline, the two had an even warmer reunion in 2023, but probably mostly because they were put on the hot seat when a writer sideswiped them with a shocking question!

The two ran into each other at a party celebrating Jamie Lee Curtis's first Oscar nomination when the acquaintance ran up and blurted out, "Did you two ever f**k?!"

Though it could have been a question about their characters, John — who documented the close encounter in his memoir "If You Had Told Me" — wrote that classy Demi simply said, "I don't know if we slept together. I think we fooled around, though."

John wrote in his book, "I just smile. Then ask if she remembers back in the day when we all went to see Rick Springfield..."

John wrote lovingly of Demi in the tome that he remembered her as "a firecracker with a gravelly voice and a big laugh," calling her "infinitely more sophisticated and worldly" than he was.

John and Demi both seem grateful for their growth as people and artists since the '80s — and with Demi basking in the glow of an Oscar nomination and mounting wins for her performance in "The Substance," it must be nice for her to see an old friend from the time when she was struggling to make her mark as a serious actress who has also stuck around and found himself.

At Friday's Critics Choice Awards, Demi wrapped up her acceptance speech by noting of how long it took her to find her dream role in "The Substance, "For anybody out there who is still on their journey... Because it hasn't happened doesn't mean it isn't happening."