Getty Images

Rumor has it Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt could be taking part in FOX’s Super Bowl pre-game.

While the A-listers famously co-starred in “Interview with the Vampire,” it sounds like these roles will be separate.

Sources tell TMZ Brad will join a tribute to America about 30 minutes before the Super Bowl.

Tom’s participation is unclear, but he’s known for pulling big stunts, like skydiving at the Olympics Closing Ceremony! TMZ says whatever Tom has in the works won’t be in the air this time, since the Superdome would present a challenge with its roof.

Lady Gaga will also be part of a big moment in the pregame show. She was seen filming on Bourbon Street surrounded by Tom Brady, Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“Extra’s” Jenny Taft spoke with Michael, but he played coy, saying, “I can't tell you anything about that. I don't know anything about what you're talking about. People are just going to have to tune in and see.”