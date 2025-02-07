Instagram

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mom Connie and his younger brother Dré Rose aren’t happy about Allison Holker’s memoir “This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light."

Connie and Dré sat down for an interview with Gayle King on “CBS Mornings,” which will air Tuesday, February 11.

In a preview clip, Dré referenced Allison’s interview with People magazine, saying, “I think people deserve the ability to share their story. I get that. But how it was presented and how it was on a cover of a magazine and there was a public, you know, launch or campaign about it, we shouldn’t have to find out about that in the media. We’re a family.”

According to the family, they were surprised by some of the memoir’s revelations, which Allison said was partially taken from her husband’s journal.

Connie and Dré are both interested in reading Stephen’s journal.

Connie explained, “Just to feel closer to him, ’cause these are his thoughts and maybe get a clearer understanding. You know, he’s my son. [They show] who he was and what he was thinking from time to time.”

Dré wants to read the journals “in all of [their] entirety,” adding, “I think those journals will tell you a lot. I think there's things in those journals that are good and bad, but I also believe there's journals about his personal life, his marital life that are in there. I feel -- believe that there's been a cherry-picking of things from the journal to reveal or share. And if we're just gonna be completely honest, talk about it all."

Last month, Allison was criticized for revealing his drug use and alleged sexual abuse he endured as a child.

Connie wrote on social media, “Our family is absolutely appalled by the misleading and hurtful claims made about my son, Stephen Boss. The recent publications spreading untruths about Stephen have crossed every line of decency. As his mother, I will not let these accusations go unanswered. We will not stand by while his name and legacy are tarnished. He doesn’t deserve this, and the kids don’t deserve this.”

She went on, “For the last two years, I have remained quiet and away from the public eye to protect my family. My primary focus has been on healing and attempting to remain connected to my grandchildren. But when I read these dreadful claims about my baby, our beloved Stephen, I realized I could not stay silent any longer. Our family will ensure his name and memory are protected, and we are committed to defending his honor.”

Allison responded to the backlash, writing on Instagram, “Just like you, I never really knew what happened, and even as I am trying to put the pieces together I will never really know. I hope that by sharing our full story maybe I can help someone else who might see themselves or a loved one in Stephen. In sharing I hope that maybe they can catch some of the red flags that I missed before it’s too late.”

In 2022, Stephen died of suicide at the age of 40.