Snoop Dogg Roasts Bill Belichick & His 24-Year-Old GF — See Her Reaction

Getty Images

Snoop Dogg took a jab at Bill Belichick, 72, and his much younger girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, while hosting the NFL Honors on Thursday in New Orleans.

The rapper roasted the couple during his opening monologue, making fun of their nearly 50-year age difference.

"Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet." @SnoopDogg didn't hold back in his opening monologue 😅 pic.twitter.com/xJ7Fh8isvX @NFLonFOX

Snoop told the crowd, “I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time. I mean, I remember back when the Cowboys was good,” referencing the ’90s.

He went on, “I remember back when the Chiefs was bad.”

The 53-year-old paused, and then continued, “And I remember… What was it — Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet?”

The camera panned to Bill and Jordon for their reaction. The former New England Patriots coach kept a smile on his face, while the former cheerleader looked stunned and then cringed. Audience members seemed embarrassed for them as they laughed.

Earlier in the evening the couple hit the red carpet together. Belichick, who is now head coach at the University of North Carolina, wore a red blazer, while Hudson was turning heads in a floor-length silver metallic gown with a cutout that showed off her abs.

Bill and Jordon were first linked in 2023 and went public with their relationship in 2024.