Sarah Michelle Gellar Confirms ‘Buffy’ Reboot Is ‘Getting Close’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar was all dolled for the 2025 Critics Choice Awards!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Sarah Michelle about the reboot of her iconic show “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

On Thursday, Gellar took to Instagram to confirm that a reboot was in the works.

While she initially had no idea how a reboot would work, Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao convinced her to reprise her role!

She shared, “When Chloé Zhao first came to me, I was so overwhelmed. I mean, she’s one of the only women to ever win the Academy Award as Best Director. I mean she’s someone that I idolize and she said, ‘I have this idea and I can’t do it without you,’ and I was like, ‘After the last three years of working it out together and workshopping it and having the incredible Zuckermans, I think we’re getting close.”

She stressed, “We will only do it if we can do it right and honor that legacy and extend it.”

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” was on the air for seven seasons until 2003.

As for what she knows now that she didn’t before, SMG said, “I was a teenager. I know everything now that I did not know then. Let me tell you something, as a mother to a teenager, they don’t know anything.”