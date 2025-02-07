Rachel Brosnahan Dishes on ‘Superman’ and Taking on ‘Iconic’ Lois Lane Role (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan hit the red carpet in Miu Miu at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.

She chatted with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert about taking on the role of Lois Lane opposite David Corenswet in the new “Superman” movie,

The star recalled the moment James Gunn told her she had the part, saying she was “total disbelief.”

“I was in a bathroom at an Aritzia in New York and my phone started ringing and it said ‘James Gunn’… and I picked up the phone trying to make sure no one was flushing behind me and he told me and I think it took me quite a while to process, maybe not until we actually got on set and started shooting.”

Melvin asked, “Did you feel a sense of responsibility, duty, anxiety?”

She said, “I hate to even make this comparison, but I have a theater background and it's not unlike Shakespeare where these iconic roles get taken on over and over and over again by new actors and they get made their own and so I feel like I'm standing on the shoulders of giants in this part and hopefully can make them proud and all the fans proud.”

Brosnahan said the film is something fans really need right now: “I feel like we’re living through a moment right now where things are tough for so many people. A lot of darkness out there, and these kinds of movies – as much as people sometimes rag on these superhero movies – they bring people joy.