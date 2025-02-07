‘Penguin’ Star Cristin Milioti Hopes to Meet Ariana Grande at Critics Choice Awards! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The Penguin” star Cristin Milioti stunned in a black dress at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert chatted with Cristin about who she was most excited to meet at tonight’s ceremony and all about her hit show.

Milioti gushed, “I would love to meet Ariana Grande... She's fabulous!”

Cristin is a big fan of Grande’s blockbuster film “Wicked,” saying, “I saw it twice! I did opening weekend, and then I went a month later. I loved it; cried like a baby!”

“Wicked” is getting a lot of recognition, but so is “The Penguin.”

When asked about what makes “The Penguin” so special, Cristin gave all the credit to showrunner Lauren LeFranc and the cast.

She raved, “Lauren LeFranc has the most special brain I’ve ever encountered.”

“The cast... I’m blown away by all the actors on the show,” Milioti added. “They’re just an incredible bunch.”