Getty Images

Actress Mamie Gummer and her husband Mehar Sethi are calling it quits after six years of marriage.

Gummer filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences in docs obtained by People magazine.

Mamie and Mehar had been secretly separated for a year and a half before the filing. She listed the date of separation as May 6, 2023.

Gummer is asking for joint physical and legal custody of their kids Peter, 5, and Mary, 3.

Gummer, who is the daughter of Meryl Streep and Don Gummer, is also requesting spousal support from Sethi, a screenwriter for shows like “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Rick and Morty,” and “BoJack Horseman.”

They two tied the knot in February 2019, just two weeks before they welcomed their son Peter.