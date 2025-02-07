Kate Hudson Says This Was Her ‘Happy Place’ Amid Fire Evacuations (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kate Hudson and her sister-in-law Meredith Hagner, who is married to Wyatt Russell, hit the red carpet together at the Critics Choice Awards, where they spoke with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert.

Meredith shared, “We’re presenting together and we’ve been together… since Christmas.”

Hudson explained, “Pretty weird re-entry after Christmas,” saying of the L.A. wildfires, “We were evacuated.”

Meredith continued, “My house is still under ‘Do not drink.’”

Mel asked, “Have you not been able to go back home yet?”

Meredith said, “No, but Kate has been really generous. She has a very, very, very lovely house in Palm Desert… She’s really open… She’s put me up.”

Mel commented on Kate’s music career, asking what has been the best part. Hudson said, “Honestly just taking the leap and then realizing that I didn’t really fall too far… I was so scared. I didn’t know, but I had to do it. I think sometimes when you step off the ledge, you just don’t know how far it’s going to be, and it was nice and soft and cushy, and I feel so much more whole creatively and I just love writing music and I love singing.”

Meredith added, “We went on a hike the day your song was released — you remember this, I was, like, so pregnant — and you were like, ‘This is the mountaintop’ and you’ve done all these amazing things. It’s been fun to watch.”

Kate added, “This was my passion project… It was really about what it meant to me. It was a very different creative experience.”

And now she has a new show, “Running Point,” about her running a pro team. “I have my show coming out and you hope it’s, like, a big success for everybody involved.”

Mel asked her what star she would like to meet, and she said, “I’ve met a lot of people, you know, [but] I’ve never met Joni Mitchell. She’s my hero, really, and every time I’ve had that moment, I’ve always never been able to actually meet her or even see her play, so she would be the one. She’s just, like, the one.”

And about the big game, Kate said, “I’m a Broncos fan… Our family’s all Broncos, so for me, it’s like a good game. I think the Eagles… I have a feeling they’re going to win.”