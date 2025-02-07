Getty Images

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld hit the red carpet together for the first time at the NFL Honors on Thursday.

The engaged couple were dressed to the nines, with Josh in a dark suit and Hailee in strapless black dress.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback went on to receive the NFL's 2025 Most Valuable Player award at the ceremony, and celebrated by giving Hailee very public kiss before taking the stage.

MVP MVP MVP 👏@BuffaloBills' Josh Allen wins the AP Most Valuable Player Award 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EC5Ocf3uE6 @NFLonFOX

He also mentioned his bride-to-be in his acceptance speech, saying, "You've been my rock, you’re my best friend. I would not be standing on the stage if it weren’t for you."

In another sweet moment, Allen thanked his parents, saying, "I’d like to thank Joel and Lavonne, my parents who, in my 20-plus years of playing football, going down to Pop Warner, I bet you they missed maybe 15 games in their entire life.”

He went on, "They are so dedicated to supporting me and my favorite teammates, who are my sister and my brother and my little sister: Nicala, Jason, Makenna. Thank you, guys, for all the support, all the time, money, energy wasted growing up and going from meet to game to practice, every day. I love you guys. I know you take a lot of pride in this as well."

Meanwhile, Steinfeld and Allen were first linked in May 2023. They went Instagram official in July 2024, when Josh posted a carousel of photos and videos, including a pic of them embracing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.