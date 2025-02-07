Getty Images

Weeks after confirming their split, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are officially ending their marriage.

TMZ reports they both filed divorce papers on Friday, listing their separation date as December 27.

Sources told the outlet that the divorce is “extremely amicable,” with both requesting joint physical and legal custody of their kids, Honor, Haven, and Hayes.

The two reportedly didn’t have a prenup, which could make thing a little complicated.

During their marriage, Jessica created baby brand Honest Company, while Cash co-founded underwear and sock company Pair of Thieves, each valued at over $100 million.

In January, Alba released a statement confirming their split.

She wrote on Instagram, “I’ve been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

Jessica and Cash had been married for 16 years.

“We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family,” Jessica continued. “Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”

The statement came a week after TMZ reported that Jessica and Cash recently separated and were about to move forward with a formal divorce filing.

Two years ago, “Extra” spoke with Jessica, who revealed the secret to their marriage, saying, “Communication is key.”

She pointed out, “We were actually together for four years before we got married, so it will be almost 20 [years]… since I was 21.”

“It’s wild… because you get to sort of like look back at all the memories you’ve created together,” Alba added.