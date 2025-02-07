Ethan Slater Reacts to Rumored ‘Wicked’ Oscars Musical Performance (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Wicked” star Ethan Slater suited up for the 2025 Critics Choice Awards!

“Extras” Melvin Robert spoke with Ethan, who addressed headlines that there could be a big “Wicked” musical performance to open the Oscars.

Ethan said, “I also read those headlines… I don’t know… That sounds great, I really hope so!”

When asked if he would love to part of the number with girlfriend Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Slater answered, “Yeah! Are you kidding me? Mainly I just want to watch it. Them singing live is crazy.”

Ethan noted that the two stars “can really sing!” with their unique and powerful voices, adding, “When they sing together, they have the same frequency somehow, so different apart, but so singular together.”

Slater also shared how Ariana and Cynthia are the same on-screen and off. He said, “They’re really supportive of each other… That supporting love that you see between the two of them, I think that radiated out and on set they took care of each other, they took care of everyone.”

When it comes to the second movie, Ethan said he hasn’t seen too much of it yet, but he promised it will be “really special.”

Looking for the film’s director John M. Chu, he joked, “Where’s Jon? Let’s get him over here.”