Getty

Demi Moore, 62, and Bruce Willis, 69, are still family, decades after their divorce.

The actress recently opened up to Variety about Willis, who is suffering from frontotemporal dementia.

The exes were married from 1987 to 2000 and share three adult daughters, Rumer, Tallulah and Scout.

These days, they are a blended family, including Bruce and his wife Emma Heming and their two daughters.

“We will always be a family, just in a different form,” she said. “For me, there was never a question. I show up because that’s what you do for the people you love.”

Moore said she visits Bruce weekly to show support, saying, “I hope it’s encouraging for others to see that there’s a different way to do things. There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love.”

Demi also talked about her recent success with “The Substance,” after winning a Golden Globe and receiving an Oscar nomination.

She told Variety, “This whole journey has just been a shock and awe. I had no expectations, so everything has been a surprise, and honestly, that’s a really beautiful place to be sitting in.”

“Extra” spoke with Moore after her Globes win, and she talked about a producer referring to her as a “popcorn actress” years earlier.

Moore, who has been acting for 45 years, recalled, “I bought into what that meant… I bought into that it was a limitation, and while I think he meant it as he said it, it wouldn’t have affected me if I didn’t buy into it, and so the idea that I’ve moved through that, to know that I have a place, that I am deserving and that there is meaningful work available for me, I’m just filled with so much gratitude and I feel so humbled that the universe answered and brought me that script.”