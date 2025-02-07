Getty Images

Weeks after famed director David Lynch’s passing at 78, his death certificate has been released.

According to the doc, obtained by TMZ, Lynch died of cardiac arrest. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease was listed as the underlying factor, and dehydration was also mentioned as a contributing condition in his death.

Last year, Lynch revealed that he had been diagnosed with emphysema after a lifetime of smoking.

In January, Lynch’s family announced his death on Facebook. They wrote, “It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time.”

They added, “There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’ It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

Lynch launched his movie career with the cult classic “Eraserhead” in 1977. He went on to direct the critically acclaimed “The Elephant Man” (1980) and the box office flop “Dune” (1984), followed by the dark and twisted “Blue Velvet” (1986) and the road movie “Wild at Heart” (1990).

He changed the face of television with his murder mystery show “Twin Peaks” in 1990.

The director later returned to film with movies like “Lost Highway” (1997), “Mulholland Drive" (2001), and “Inland Empire” (2006).