Cynthia Erivo Calls Oscars Performance with Ariana Grande ‘Lovely Idea’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo was “wickedly” stunning on the red carpet at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with the “Wicked” star about possibly singing with co-star Ariana Grande at the Oscars.

While there has been chatter that Cynthia and Ari could open the Oscars with a “Wicked” musical performance, the Oscar nominee doesn’t know where the rumor is coming from but commented, “It’s a lovely idea! If it happens, great!”

Cynthia also confirmed that she and Ariana Grande never auditioned for the film together, saying, “We didn’t camera test, we didn’t screen test, none of it. We met each other when we already had the roles.”

Cynthia and Ariana actually sang together for the first time at a dinner with director Jon M. Chu and Stephen Schwartz.

She recalled, “That was the first time we sung and it worked! [Ariana Grande] says that our vibratos hold hands... It’s like magic.”

After the Critics Choice Awards, Erivo is heading to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX.

As for who she’s rooting for? Cynthia answered, “Kendrick Lamar!”

Last week, Erivo performed a beautiful tribute to the late Quincy Jones at the Grammy Awards.

She said, “I had such a good time — I felt really good singing. So glad that I was included and that they asked for me to do that. It was such an honor to sing for Quincy that way.