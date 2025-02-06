Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for Santa Barbara International Film Festival

On Wednesday night, Angelina Jolie got a warm welcome on a chilly rainy night in Santa Barbara.

Jolie made an appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, walking the red carpet in a backless Brunello Cucinelli gown.

During a panel at the film festival, Angelina opened up about her six kids, who might not be following in her acting footsteps.

She said, “That’s not my doing. I always wanted them to be around film because I wanted them to know as a part of — it's such a wonderful family, to be creative, to be an artist, to be… They're not interested.”

“They really don't like any of the celebrity part of it. Especially Shiloh hates it,” she revealed. “I think in a very healthy way they don't… It's not a normal thing. It's a silly thing, really.”

Getty Images

Her kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, twins Knox Leon, and Vivienne Marcheline, have been exposed to film from an early age, but they haven’t really caught the bug, even with their acting DNA! Angelina’s ex-husband Brad Pitt is the biological father of Shiloh, Leon and Vivienne.

She noted, “Yes, they've been on set with me. And some of them dance, some of them paint, some of them love theater, but none of them are dying to be on screen.”

Pax and Maddox have done A.D. work for Angelina’s recent movie “Maria,” while Vivienne has served as a production assistant on her Broadway show “The Outsiders.”

Jolie stressed the importance of giving her kids’ “space” to decide their futures, saying, “And I think for my children… I hope I'm giving them space to figure out who they actually are and something that they want to live for that's authentic to them so it holds in their life.”

At the festival, Angelina was honored with the Maltin Modern Master Award, showing her appreciation to late mom Marcheline Bertrand, who died in 2007.