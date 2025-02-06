Astrid Stawiarz/BRAVO

“Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy, 34, has another baby on the way!

LeCroy is expecting her second child, her first with husband Brett Randle.

Madison is also the mother of Hudson, 12, her son with ex-husband Josh Hughes.

LeCroy told People magazine, “Honestly, when Brett and I were making this plan of growing our family, I was like, 'Okay, we've got to make this as easy as possible.’ So, I actually started using the Clearblue ovulation test, and I got a smiley face. Once we got the smiley face, we were like, 'Okay, it's go time,' and it instantly happened."

Madison was “shocked” to learn of her pregnancy, saying, “I thought I had all summer long, but it happened and I felt actually pretty great other than some minor headaches.”

She went on, “I honestly was pinching myself because I hadn't heard good news in it felt like the last two years, so to hear something that was so positive and something that we've been wanting and looking forward to was just super exciting. And of course, everybody in our family and everybody was rooting for us."

As for how different her second pregnancy is in comparison to her first, Madison said, “It's the total opposite than what I experienced at 22 years old. I had the glowing skin and I had all that, and this is the opposite. I'm exhausted, full-blown adult acne, and didn't lose any weight at the beginning, versus [with] Hudson, I was starting off in a negative. So I can just tell it's a 12-year difference."

LeCroy already has some ideas for baby names. She shared, “Obviously with my dad just recently passing, I'm definitely saving his name. And then possibly my grandmother, so his mother's name."

The pregnancy news comes just a month after Madison revealed that Brett was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.