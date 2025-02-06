Rob Gronkowski ‘So Proud’ of Tom Brady Broadcasting Super Bowl LIX (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski chatted with “Extra’s” Jenny Taft at Super Bowl LIX Fox Media Day in New Orleans.

He said New Orleans is “poppin’,” adding, the city has “tons of energy, it is a great city for the Super Bowl.”

Rob also praised his former Patriots teammate Tom Brady for how well he’s stepped into the role of broadcaster.

“I love Tom, and I'm so glad that he joined the FOX team,” Gronkowski said. “It's just amazing to have one of my teammates here that I play with, and not just one of them as well, I also got Julian Edelman here as well. Those two around me make me feel comfortable. They make me feel like myself, and that's why I appreciate them so much, and it just feels so good to go on air with them or just to see them by my side. We have each other's backs. We have each other's support.”

He continued to praise Brady, saying, “Tom has just improved so much, I am so proud of him to take on that job. You know, it's not an easy job, it's not an easy occupation, and to go in blinded, not knowing what to do from the very beginning, and to pick it up on a weekly basis, he's just dominating right now, and he's peaking at the right moment. You peak at the Super Bowl, and he's peaking. That's why he's a Super Bowl champion because always played his best football in the postseason, just like he's doing as a broadcaster. He's being the best broadcaster right now, he's going to be dominant in the Super Bowl.”

Plus, Gronk is looking forward to some good vibes and good beats from Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show!