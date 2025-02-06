Renée Zellweger Not Ready to Say Goodbye to Bridget Jones After 4th Movie

Peacock

Bridget Jones is back!

Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant were a sensation at their pink-carpet premiere of “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” in London, and co-stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall joined the world hype tour with stops in Rome in Amsterdam.

And even after 25 years of playing the Bridget Jones character, Renée isn’t ready to say goodbye after this fourth and final movie!

She insisted, “No, no, definitely not,” explaining, “I don’t think I’ll have to, because luckily I talk about her pretty much every day with people who want to share their own Bridget experiences.”

The shock death of Colin Firth’s beloved character Mark Darcy in the new movie has hit fans and Renée hard. She called it “heartbreaking,” explaining, “I didn't expect that. I thought, ‘Oh, you're a crazy person because you're sad that a fictional character is going away.’”

Hugh warned, “It’s got a lot of sad bits, but it is funny, too… I think it's the best of the four scripts.”

Bridget is a widow with two kids and getting back on the dating scene, with Leo and Chiwetel’s characters both egging her on.

Chiwetel shared, “These are two different characters, you know, these are two completely sort of different guys.”

Leo added making the movie was “a lot of fun to play, and hanging out with Bridget Jones all the time — it's, it was wonderful.”