Ozzy Osbourne Can No Longer Walk Due to Parkinson’s Disease

Ozzy Osbourne’s battle with Parkinson’s disease has left him unable to walk, says wife Sharon Osbourne.

As Ozzy, 76, prepares for his first and final reunion with Black Sabbath in 20 years, Sharon says his voice is still strong.

“He’s very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this,” she told The Sun of the concert coming up in July.

“Parkinson’s is a progressive disease,” Sharon explained. “It’s not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body and it’s affected his legs. But his voice is as good as it’s ever been.”

She also told RadioX, “Parkinson’s isn’t something that goes away, you have it forever… he has battles with it. He has to work with the physiotherapist every day. He got to keep the muscles going. He’s fine… as fine as you can be with Parkinson's.”

According to The Sun, Ozzy also spoke about his health on his SiriusXM radio show. He said, “I have made it to 2025. I can’t walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I’m still alive.”

He went on, “I may be moaning that I can’t walk but I look down the road and there’s people that didn’t do half as much as me and didn’t make it.”

Back in 2020, Ozzy told Radio.com that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s nearly two decades earlier.

“I've known about Parkinson's since 2003,” he said. “I've had it all my life. It's not a death sentence. When I got diagnosed I went, 'Okay.'”