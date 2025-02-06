Getty Images

Michael Strahan is taking it all in at the FOX Media Day ahead of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

“Extra’s” Jenny Taft spoke with Michael, who was seen watching Lady Gaga perform on Bourbon Street for a special Super Bowl segment on Wednesday night.

He played coy, saying, “I can't tell you anything about that. I don't know anything about what you're talking about. People are just going to have to tune in and see.”

Strahan also dished on the Super Bowl atmosphere, saying, “The energy is incredible, so much so that you feel like you could actually go out there and do it again. And then after watching one of these guys get hit, you realize you're fooling yourself — but the energy is great. I love that the fans come in and a lot of fans may not even be a fan of either team, they're just a fan of football. They want to see a great game, and for us it's great because this is the biggest sporting event in the country and we get to be front and center and have the best seats in the house for it. You can't beat that.”

Michael also gave an update on his daughter Isabella, who has been very open about her cancer journey over the past year.

He said, “She's fantastic. I mean, every day, I'm amazed that I'm just lucky I could be her father, and she and her twin sister Sophia, they're coming to the game — so that's going to be great to have them here. She's just amazing.”

In January 2024, Isabella revealed that she had a brain tumor. Seven months later, she announced that she was cancer-free after undergoing radiation, chemotherapy, and multiple brain surgeries.