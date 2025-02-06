Instagram

Kate Cassidy is remembering her late boyfriend Liam Payne in a new interview with The Sun.

The 25-year-old was with Payne, 31, in Buenos Aires in the days leading up to his October death. She had already left the country when he fell from a hotel balcony and died.

In the emotional sit-down, Cassidy tells the paper, "Obviously, if I knew, if I could see into the future, I would never have left Argentina.”

She spoke of leaving to go home to their dog Nala. "I had a responsibility, we had a responsibility. We had our dog, and obviously I never, ever thought this event would occur.”

Cassidy shared, "It was a tragic accident and no, I never did think (he would die young). But, you know, we did have our own separate lives — this wasn't the first time we have travelled separately. I just never thought this would have happened, that it would turn out the way it did."

Kate said she “blacked out” when she first heard the news of his death, and once it was confirmed she felt “numb.”

She said, “I tried to call him. I called pretty much everybody," explaining, "you don't think about the worst possible thing that can happen."

The influencer went on, "It still doesn't feel fully real for me that he's not here," adding, "From the moment I met Liam, I genuinely believed we were soulmates; he was the most humble, charming, normal person you could ever hope to come across, and genuinely one of the best people I've ever met in my life."

Cassidy still thinks about him “every second of every day, and said it is “really hard” to “navigate through this life” without the singer by her side.

Kate shared a link to the interview on Instagram Stories, and wrote, “The past few months have been truly heartbreaking. I keep hoping I’ll wake up and this was all a bad dream. Most days I feel numb and broken. The weight of it all feels unbearable.”

She said she wanted to do the interview to “share an insight into the relationship with the love of my life,” adding, “please bear with me as I share my experience, which I hope will be received with compassion and understanding.”

In October, Cassidy remembered Payne on Instagram saying her “heart is shattered.” She wrote of his kind soul and “fun-loving spirit,” saying, “I can’t imagine a day without your laughter and love.”